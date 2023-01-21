Luxury $5m F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix package offered including Adele tickets, VIP paddock passes and a Rolls-Royce rental
There is a mind-bogglingly luxurious offer to attend the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix which could help turn it into the must-see race of the year.
The Vegas GP is already one of the standout weekends of the F1 2023 calendar but now Caesars Entertainment have launched a five-day package costing $5m which includes:
- 12 Paddock Club tickets
- Stay at Nobu Hotel in Caesars Palace
- A butler service, a concierge and a spa
- A chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce
- Tickets to an Adele concert
- 63 extra guests on a rooftop terrace during the race
- Private dinner for 12 with Michelin-starred chef Nobu Matsuhisa
- A VIP host will co-ordinate everything, including partying at OMNIA Nightclub
- Top-tier status in Caesars Rewards’ program
Caesars Entertainment are one of four main sponsors for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and this offer, named the ‘Emperor’s Package’ is now the most expensive and luxurious on the market.
F1 owners Liberty Media have adopted a new business model with the Vegas GP.
They have bought the land on which the race will be held, meaning they will own it for years to come. Normally, F1 works alongside local promoters but not this time.