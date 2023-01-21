The Vegas GP is already one of the standout weekends of the F1 2023 calendar but now Caesars Entertainment have launched a five-day package costing $5m which includes:

12 Paddock Club tickets

Stay at Nobu Hotel in Caesars Palace

A butler service, a concierge and a spa

A chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce

Tickets to an Adele concert

63 extra guests on a rooftop terrace during the race

Private dinner for 12 with Michelin-starred chef Nobu Matsuhisa

A VIP host will co-ordinate everything, including partying at OMNIA Nightclub

Top-tier status in Caesars Rewards’ program

Why we need to take George Russell more seriously... Video of Why we need to take George Russell more seriously...

Caesars Entertainment are one of four main sponsors for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and this offer, named the ‘Emperor’s Package’ is now the most expensive and luxurious on the market.

F1 owners Liberty Media have adopted a new business model with the Vegas GP.

They have bought the land on which the race will be held, meaning they will own it for years to come. Normally, F1 works alongside local promoters but not this time.