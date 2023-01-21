The Mercedes and Red Bull team principals (pictured above in 2017) have been at the heart of a fierce rivalry between the teams and their drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, for the past two years.

Wolff’s period of domination with Mercedes has been interrupted by Horner’s Red Bull, even throughout the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and F1 cost cap sagas.

What's going on with F1's team principals? | F1 2023 Video of What&#039;s going on with F1&#039;s team principals? | F1 2023

“I am living in his head rent-free,” Wolff said about Horner to The Times.

“The guy is obsessed.

“Every second that I spend on talking about Horner is a waste of time in my life.”

Verstappen has won the past two F1 titles, so far stopping Hamilton from claiming an all-time record eighth championship.

Their feud is set to extend even beyond 2023 because Hamilton is expected to pen an extension to his Mercedes contract taking him into 2024 and beyond.

Wolff, whose angry reaction in Abu Dhabi in 2021 has been routinely mocked by Horner, said: “I have great moments in F1.

“I love the team, I love the challenge. But what I really love is my family. I have three children, who are 21, 18, and five years old. Having the family together is what gives me the greatest enjoyment.

“And with my wife [Susie Wolff] I have found the perfect partner. My wife can drive cars faster than I. But that is the least of her attributes. We are total soulmates.”