Revealed: Max Verstappen’s luxury lifestyle - cars, planes, and games!

Houses

Verstappen is neighbours with Lewis Hamilton in the same uber-wealthy Fontvieille district of Monaco.

He lives in a house worth £13.4 million - but the frugal Verstappen does not own it! He is renting.

Cars

Verstappen’s collection is worth an estimated total of $6.4m and includes:

A yellow Renault Clio - a gift from mum and dad!

A Renault R. S. 01 worth $400,000 was his first purchase

He bought a Porsche 911 GT3 RS ($400,000) after winning his first F1 race

Verstappen owns four Aston Martins…

A DB11 - the road-approved version of James Bond’s car in the film Spectre. It is worth $200,000 and is fit with orange stitching, a nod to his home country.

He also has a 2018 Vantage ($150,000), and a DBS Superleggera ($360,000)

His crown jewel in the Aston Martin-Red Bull collaboration - the Valkyrie hypercar - worth $2.7m.

Verstappen also owns a Ferrari 488 Pista ($331,000), a Ferrari Monza SP2 ($1.8m), and a Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG ($78,000).

Fast toys…

You might spot Verstappen out on the water in Monaco on his jet ski, a Red Bull machine worth up to $20,000.

Verstappen is known for his love of sim-racing, and his incredible set up is worth an estimated $35,000. Enough to make any gamer jealous.

On the cheaper side, the scooter you’ll see him using in the F1 paddock - a Xiaomi M365 - is worth a mere $599.

In 2020, Verstappen bought a private jet which reportedly used to belong to Richard Branson.

The Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft from Virgin Galactic is worth approximately $15m, but costs around $1m per year in upkeep. It was also revealed that he is kitting out his jet with a racing simulator onboard!

Pets

Jimmy and Sass, two Bengal cats, are worth up to $3,000 each - making them some of the most expensive felines you can buy. Verstappen fans enjoy a running joke that the two cats are called Lewis and Toto!

Holidays

Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet holidayed in the exclusive Caribbean island of St. Barts. They were also spotted on Miami Beach.

Last year, they went to Sint Maaren in the Caribbean.

Money

Verstappen is behind only Lewis Hamilton in the list of F1 driver salaries.

The contract Verstappen is currently on, tying him to Red Bull until 2028, is one of the most lucrative in F1 history.

Verstappen earned more money than his rival Hamilton in 2022, though, due to bonuses for race wins.

There is room for improvement, though. Forbes report that Verstappen pocketed only $2m in 2022 through endorsements, compared to Hamilton’s $8.1.