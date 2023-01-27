Full Race of Champions 2023 entry list: Sebastian Vettel, Mick Schumacher, Valtteri Bottas and more…

27 Jan 2023
(L to R): Sebastian Vettel (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team with Mick Schumacher (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World

The Race of Champions is back this weekend. With a number of F1 drivers - past and present - competing, here’s who will be in action over the weekend.

The Race of Champions has established itself as the traditional curtain raiser to a new motorsport season.

Like every year, the roster is star-studded with several legends across F1, supercars and rallying.

Here’s who will be racing over the next few days in Sweden:

Team Germany

Team Finland 

  • Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo F1 driver
  • Mika Hakkinen - Two-time F1 champion

Team France

  • Sebastien Loeb - Nine-time WRC world champion
  • Adrien Tambay - 2022 FIA ETCR champion

Team Britain

  • David Coulthard - 13-time F1 grand prix winner
  • Jamie Chadwick - Three-time W Series champion

Team Norway

  • Oliver Solberg - Emerging WRC star
  • Peter Solberg - Two-time World Rallycross champion

Team Sweden

  • Johan Kristoffersson - Five-time World Rallycross champion
  • Mattias Ekström - Two-time DTM champion

Team Nordic 

  • Tom Kristensen - Nine-time Le Mans 24 Hour champion
  • Felix Rosenqvist - Indycar race winner

Team USA 

  • Tanner Foust - Three-time Rallycross champion USA
  •  Travis Pastrana - NRX Nitro Rallycross Champion

Team All-Stars

  • Felipe Drugovich - 2022 FIA Formula 2 champion
  • Thierry Neuville - 17-time WRC Rally winner

Team South Africa 

  • Jason Loosemore - National Hotrod Tour driver
  • Adrian Oxley

Team eRoc

  • Lucas Blakeley - 2022 F1 Esports champion
  • Jarno Opmeer - Two-time F1 Esports champion

How does the event work?

The Race of Champions event is split into two - the Race of Champions and the Nations Cup.

The Race of Champions is an individual event where drivers go head-to-head.

The Nations Cup sees drivers team up with their fellow countrymen in pairs.

Vettel and seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher hold the record for the most Nation Cup wins, six consecutive triumphs between 2007 and 2012.

The draw

Both draws have already been made with a few notable matchups.

F1 legend Hakkinen will take on F2 champion Drugovich, while Vettel will go head-to-head with Chadwick.

Schumacher will have to see off Indycar star Rosenqvist. 

In terms of the Nations Cup, two of the best sim racers in the world in Blakeley and Opmeer will have to be at their best to overcome Team Finland’s Bottas and Hakkinen.

Team GB (Coulthard and Chadwick) will take on Team Germany (Schumacher and Vettel).

Click here for the full draw

 