The Race of Champions has established itself as the traditional curtain raiser to a new motorsport season.

Like every year, the roster is star-studded with several legends across F1, supercars and rallying.

Here’s who will be racing over the next few days in Sweden:

Team Germany

Sebastian Vettel - Four-time F1 champion

Mick Schumacher - Mercedes F1 reserve driver

Team Finland

Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo F1 driver

Mika Hakkinen - Two-time F1 champion

Team France

Sebastien Loeb - Nine-time WRC world champion

Adrien Tambay - 2022 FIA ETCR champion

Team Britain

David Coulthard - 13-time F1 grand prix winner

Jamie Chadwick - Three-time W Series champion

Team Norway

Oliver Solberg - Emerging WRC star

Peter Solberg - Two-time World Rallycross champion

Team Sweden

Johan Kristoffersson - Five-time World Rallycross champion

Mattias Ekström - Two-time DTM champion

Team Nordic

Tom Kristensen - Nine-time Le Mans 24 Hour champion

Felix Rosenqvist - Indycar race winner

Team USA

Tanner Foust - Three-time Rallycross champion USA

Travis Pastrana - NRX Nitro Rallycross Champion

Team All-Stars

Felipe Drugovich - 2022 FIA Formula 2 champion

Thierry Neuville - 17-time WRC Rally winner

Team South Africa

Jason Loosemore - National Hotrod Tour driver

Adrian Oxley

Team eRoc

Lucas Blakeley - 2022 F1 Esports champion

Jarno Opmeer - Two-time F1 Esports champion

How does the event work?

The Race of Champions event is split into two - the Race of Champions and the Nations Cup.

The Race of Champions is an individual event where drivers go head-to-head.

The Nations Cup sees drivers team up with their fellow countrymen in pairs.

Vettel and seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher hold the record for the most Nation Cup wins, six consecutive triumphs between 2007 and 2012.

The draw

Both draws have already been made with a few notable matchups.

F1 legend Hakkinen will take on F2 champion Drugovich, while Vettel will go head-to-head with Chadwick.

Schumacher will have to see off Indycar star Rosenqvist.

In terms of the Nations Cup, two of the best sim racers in the world in Blakeley and Opmeer will have to be at their best to overcome Team Finland’s Bottas and Hakkinen.

Team GB (Coulthard and Chadwick) will take on Team Germany (Schumacher and Vettel).

