Mick Schumacher took his mother Corinna in the passenger seat after competing in the Race of Champions, posting a photo of them in action then later explaining the emotional moment.

"It was the first time we did it," Mick told Sport1. "I first took her out onto the ice in the Porsche so that she could have this experience, then we also drove the rallycross car.

"I think she really enjoyed it. It was a good day, she got to see what I do to make money.

“It gave her a better understanding of how a weekend like this works and it was nice to be able to take her with us.

“It's not that easy in a Formula 1 car. I think she had a lot of fun doing it and also saw what I can do."

Mick was dropped by Haas from the F1 2023 driver line-up and will instead be Mercedes’ third driver - his legendary father ended his career at the same team.

Mick’s appearance at the Race of Champions event was also following in Michael’s footsteps.

Mick and Sebastian Vettel (Team Germany) were semi-finalists in the Nations Cup, which Michael and Vettel had previously won six times.

Mick was then the runner-up in the individual event, losing to rallycross driver Mattias Ekstrom, a former rival of Michael’s.

Ekstrom said: "I had two finals against Michael when I was here, and it was very emotional to race against Mick.

"I know Michael so well, we had so many great battles. I had so many special moments with Michael and I am sure [Mick's] time is ahead of him."

Mick replied: "Congratulations to Mattias, he is an exceptional driver. I'm super proud of him and thankful for the kind words."