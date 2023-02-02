F1’s governing body announced on Thursday “the official launch of an application process to identify prospective teams seeking to participate at a competitive level in the FIA Formula One World Championship”.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem revealed at the start of the year that he was planning to launch a formal process for expressions of interest for perspective new teams in F1.

The FIA intend to identify “one or more new F1 teams” to enter the world championship from the start of the 2025, 2026 or 2027 season.

All applications will be assessed on technical capabilities, experience, funding and resources, as well as addressing how they would manage F1’s sustainability challenge and plans to be net zero carbon by 2030.

They would also be required to “illustrate how they intend to achieve a positive societal impact through its participation in the sport” to help meet “the mutual aims of the FIA and Formula One Management.”

Prospective applications would need to pay a non-refundable $20,000 admin fee when expressing interest.

The deadline for formal applications is April 30 with a decision expected to be made by June 30 at the latest.

Speaking about the launch of the process, Ben Sulayam said: “The growth and appeal of the FIA Formula One World Championship is at unprecedented levels. The FIA believes the conditions are right for interested parties, which meet the selection criteria, to express a formal interest in entering the Championship.

“For the first time ever, as part of the selection conditions, we are requesting that candidates set out how they would meet the FIA’s sustainability benchmarks and how they would make a positive societal impact through sport.

“The process is a logical extension of the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 F1 Power Unit Regulations from engine manufacturers which has attracted Audi to Formula 1 and created interest among other potential entrants.”

The FIA has shown support towards Andretti’s proposed entry alongside Cadillac, though they are yet to win over current teams or F1 owners Liberty Media.

It comes at a time of growing tensions between F1 and the FIA amid several controversies surrounding Ben Sulayem.