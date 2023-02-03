The digital launch will be the first time that the W14 car will be shown off, the machinery that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will drive this year.

Hamilton and Russell will be hoping that the new car is without the porpoising and performance issues that blighted 2022.

Hamilton endured the statistically worst year of his F1 career, finishing sixth in the F1 standings and failing to win a single grand prix all season for the first time.

Russell, in Brazil, took Mercedes’ only win and has emerged as a title contender in his own right for 2023.

Mercedes’ bid to get back on top of the F1 world, usurping Red Bull who won the drivers’ and constructors’ championships last year, begins on February 15 with the W14 launch.