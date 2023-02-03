REVEALED: The six manufacturers signed up to F1’s new engine rules for 2026

F1 will introduce new power unit rules for the 2026 season, opening the door to new manufacturers.

Existing suppliers Ferrari, Mercedes and Alpine (formerly Renault) have signed up, while Honda are also on the list despite Red Bull having other plans.

The new entrants are Audi - who plan to enter their own works team following their full take over of Sauber - and Ford, who have recently announced their link-up with Red Bull.

Full list:

Alpine Racing

Audi

Ferrari S.p.A.

Honda Racing Corporation

Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains Ltd.

Red Bull Ford

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says that having six power unit manufacturers shows the “strength of the championship”.

“The confirmation that there will be six power unit manufacturers competing in F1 from 2026 is testament to the strength of the championship and the robust technical regulations that have been diligently created by the FIA in close collaboration with Formula 1 and the power unit manufacturers.

“The power unit is at the forefront of technological innovation, making the future of F1 more sustainable while maintaining the spectacular racing. I am grateful for the confidence of world-leading automotive manufacturers demonstrated by their commitment to F1.”