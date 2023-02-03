Ricciardo mulls F1 return: “Not foaming at the mouth yet”

McLaren ditched Ricciardo from their F1 2023 driver line-up and he has penned a deal as Red Bull’s third driver, as back-up to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, but his long-term future is uncertain.

As Red Bull launched their RB19, Ricciardo said: “I’m keen to have a crack just to stay race-fit, so the body doesn’t go into shock when it hits 5Gs!

Could Max Verstappen become the greatest F1 driver of all time? Video of Could Max Verstappen become the greatest F1 driver of all time?

“If there was a test tomorrow, I’m still good. But I’m happy to have more time off.

“As the year progresses I will put my hand up.

“But I’m not foaming at the mouth yet. I’m happy to ease into 2023.”

Ricciardo confirmed that the bulk of his work for Red Bull will be on the simulator, and will include show-runs and possibly tyre tests. He is unlikely to feature in any Practice sessions.

Is he anticipating a return to the F1 grid full-time in 2024?

“I’m still taking a day-by-day approach,” he said. “I’m not putting too much stress on, by March 1, knowing how I feel.

“I want it to happen naturally.

“Being at the launch does excite me, it’s a cool feeling. But I’m happy to be taking the year that I am taking.

“I feel like a holiday is winding down, I’ve had close to enough time off, I’m going to the Super Bowl next weekend then I’ll get back into a regime of training.

“I’ll see what happens over the next couple of months. I need to stay sharp enough that, if I need to jump in spontaneously, I’m not 20kg overweight!

“I’ll be watching the first race on television. That will start to warm up a few feelings.

“Melbourne is the first race I will attend - the atmosphere, noise, smell will do whatever it does.

“Stoked, excited, wanting to get back? Or just a fan? Melbourne will tell me a lot.”

Ricciardo has previously expressed an interest in racing at the Bathurst 12 Hours in Australia, and although he will miss it this year, his Red Bull contract does permit some non-F1 racing this year.

“There would be flexibility, and if Red Bull were involved, it’s win-win,” he said. “But, right now, I want mental time off.

“Competition is awesome but it’s a lot. If I step into something else, there would be a level of expectation. This year is a chance to take a light-hearted approach and to ease off.”