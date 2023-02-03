Verstappen lands major sponsorship with gaming giants EA Sports

The sponsorship will mean that the EA Sports logo will be visible on Verstappen’s helmet - and the Red Bull driver will also help them to “create content”.

Verstappen is a well-known gaming enthusiast who recently kitted out his private jet with a racing simulator, according to Helmut Marko.

He also runs his own esports team.

EA Sports make the current F1 game.

“Whether it’s playing games with my friends or staying competitive when away from the track, EA SPORTS has always been a big part of my life,” Verstappen said.

“EA SPORTS is an icon for so many millions of fans, and I’m proud to represent them for the 2023 season.”