Red Bull to auction black and white livery | Fans to design RB19 in US races

The design by Mr. Doodle - a stark look for Red Bull - on an RB14 car will head to auction and the proceeds will go to the team’s charity, Wings For Life.

Team principal Christian Horner also confirmed that F1 fans will design Red Bull’s livery for each of the three grands prix in the US in 2023.

That is a brave and different shake-up for Red Bull whose identity and colours have remained largely the same since they began in F1.

This was announced at the 2023 launch in New York, where the RB19 that Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will drive was displayed for the first time.

There will be races in Miami, Texas and Las Vegas as part of the F1 2023 calendar.

"This is about getting the fans involved in the design and look of the car,” Horner said.

“For the three US races this year, for the first time ever, we’re going to get the fans involved to create the livery for those three races.

“It’s going to be a competition, it’s a huge opportunity and we’ve thought long and hard about it.

“For the first US race in May in Miami, the competition opens today, and [it’s a chance] to get involved and come up with some interesting liveries.

“There’ll be then a panel of judges and we’ll pick out the best and most striking ones for these three races.”