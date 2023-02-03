FIRST LOOK: Red Bull unveil F1 2023 livery in New York launch

The car displayed was not Red Bull’s actual RB19 but a showcar featuring the team’s traditional colour scheme that will be used during the upcoming season.

Red Bull announced that a fan competition will be held to design three bespoke liveries for the US races this year in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

The launch followed Red Bull’s confirmation of an engine partnership deal with US car giant Ford, who will join forces with the team from 2026.

Red Bull will be hoping their RB19 can follow the success of their dominant RB18, which won 17 of the 22 races last season, 15 of which were won by Max Verstappen.

The two-time world champion is looking to become just the fifth driver in F1 history to win three consecutive world titles, following up on his incredible, record-breaking run in 2022.

Meanwhile, teammate Sergio Perez will be looking to build on his most successful F1 season to date, having claimed two victories on his way to finishing third in the drivers’ championship.

Red Bull’s defence of both F1 world championship will begin on March 5 at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.