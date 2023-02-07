FIRST LOOK: Alfa Romeo show off striking new livery for F1 2023

The team pulled the covers off a show car on Tuesday morning in an online event from Zurich, while also releasing CGI images of the C43.

Alfa Romeo’s C43 features a revised red and black livery following the arrival of new title sponsor Stake, with previous partner Orlen joining rivals AlphaTauri.

Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season Video of Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season

The C43 will hit the track for the first time in a shakedown in Barcelona later this week.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will each contest their second season at the Swiss outfit, who were one of four F1 teams to stick with an unchanged driver line-up for 2023.

There have, however, been changes impacting the Alfa Romeo hierarchy, with Frederic Vasseur leaving Hinwil after five years to become team principal at Ferrari.

Alessandro Alumni Bravi was subsequently named as the new F1 team representative for Alfa Romeo, replacing Vasseur in a position that will be comparable to that of a team principal on race weekends.

Meanwhile Andreas Seidl has been hired from McLaren to take over as Sauber Group CEO and ready the organisation for Audi’s highly-anticipated F1 entry in 2026.

Alfa Romeo pipped Aston Martin to sixth place in the 2022 F1 constructors’ championship on a countback of best individual race finish after the two teams ended last season tied on points.