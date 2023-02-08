Jean Alesi’s 1991 Ferrari sold at auction for head-spinning price-tag

The car was raced at three grands prix - the Australian, British and French - by Alesi and his teammate Gianni Morbidelli.

It is powered by a 3.5-litre naturally aspirated V-12 producing over 700 horsepower.

After the 1991 season, this car was refurbished at Maranello then sold to a South African private collector. It changed hands again, remaining in South Africa, where Jody Scheckter’s brother Ian took it for a spin around Kyalami.

In 2016 it was bought by a German collector who restored its transmission, suspension and brakes, and recommissioned the engine.

Today is it eligible to be driven at historic events.

The most expensive F1 cars sold at auction feature multiple Ferraris, mainly belonging to Michael Schumacher.