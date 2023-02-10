Alfa Romeo provide first look of F1 2023 car on track 

The Swiss outfit revealed a striking new red and black livery on a show car in a launch event earlier this week and released CGI renders of their new challenger.

But a first genuine glimpse at an actual 2023 car has now been provided, with Alfa Romeo sharing a short clip of their Ferrari-powered C43 hitting the track for its first run at the Spanish Grand Prix venue.

Your first look at #F1 2023 on track. #GetCloser pic.twitter.com/P3oMh0xtqk — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeof1) February 10, 2023

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will share driving duties as Alfa Romeo use up one of their two permitted filming days, both of which are limited to 100km of mileage.

It will enable the team to get an initial systems check out of the way and give the drivers a first feel of their new car ahead of pre-season testing, which gets underway in Bahrain next week.

Haas are expected to be the next team to run their 2023 car on track, with a shakedown planned at Silverstone for February 11.