The dynamic between the Mercedes teammates will be a fascinating talking point as the F1 2023 season gets set to begin.

Hamilton is coming off the back of his worst-ever season, but Russell claimed his first F1 grand prix victory which was also Mercedes’ sole win of 2022.

"Lewis and I, it worked because we know we're moving the team forward together rather than against each other,” Russell told Auto Motor Und Sport.

“If there were problems with driver pairings in the past, it was perhaps also because the age difference was smaller, and there was a fight for supremacy in the team. We don't have that.

"If the good relationship with Lewis were to break down, it wouldn't do the team any good and hurt ourselves over time."

The early part of Mercedes’ 2022 was blighted by porpoising issues, and Hamilton took the bulk of responsibility for testing solutions to that. He was left nursing a back injury in Baku.

Russell eventually finished ahead of him in the F1 standings after glory at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

"For me, this victory in Brazil was more important than the points classification,” he said.

“At the end of the day, nobody remembers that I beat Lewis on points. I only finished fourth, so no man's land.

"If someone had offered me a win, a pole position and eight podiums a year ago, I would have said: No, thank you. My aspirations and those of the team are much higher than what we have achieved."

Hamilton is vying for an all-time record eighth F1 championship this year, and hoping to end the domination of his rival Max Verstappen.

Russell, however, could emerge as a credible threat to the title too.

"We know we're building a car that will be faster than last year's car,” Russell said.

“I am also sure that we will improve compared to last year. But we don't know what everyone else has done. And that's the problem. It's a relative game.

"I feel ready to fight for the championship."

Mercedes are set to unveil their W14 challenger on Wednesday February 15.

They have also recruited Mick Schumacher as their third driver.

Russell said: "If I were in Mick's shoes, I would work super hard in the simulator here in Brackley and try everything to integrate well into the team."