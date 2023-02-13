The FIA have added a new rule for 2023 that drivers cannot make “personal, religious and political statements” unless given written permission.

Mercedes driver Hamilton is among the most vocal and powerful with his statements on issues outside of F1.

Which are the most iconic F1 liveries of all time? Video of Which are the most iconic F1 liveries of all time?

F1 CEO Domenicali told Sky about the situation: “My position is very simple. We race as one. To promote discussion and use our platform in the right way.

“I do not believe [it is about] preventing the driver from communicating with the community. It is a matter of respect.

“What I don’t like is when you say something to attack another. That is wrong.

“You are a driver. Respect the partners you work with.

“You need to be balanced. No-one will put barriers up. Unless it is political because we are a sport.

“To highlight attention on certain subjects that are at the centre of discussion? No problem. I’m sure the FIA share that view.

“There are places where you can do it. But respect your partners. You must follow the process.

“I don’t want to overstep.”

Drivers unite: "Control, concern, unnecessary"

Drivers have criticised the rule implemented by the FIA.

Valtteri Bottas said “I don’t understand why the want to control us” and Alex Albon claimed all drivers are “concerned”.

Max Verstappen called the new rule “unnecessary”.

But not everybody is against it.

Former driver David Coulthard said: “It's a bit like an acceptance speech at the Oscars. If everyone uses the opportunity to make a political statement, there is no issue that is not important to someone.

"So we either have to mention everything, or maybe it's better not to say anything at all and concentrate on the sport.

“I understand that there are people who promote freedom of speech and all that, and that is absolutely an important thing to keep in mind, but I also think that we have to remember that it is the sporting rules that we are talking about, not some political regulation."