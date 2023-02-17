Todt was at the helm for the Scuderia when Schumacher sensationally won five F1 championships in a row between 2000 and 2004.

But Ferrari have not crowned a drivers’ champion since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, and Vasseur is the fifth team principal since Todt charged with restoring former glory.

“For sure, we have had contact,” Vasseur told Sky about his fellow Frenchman Todt.

“We will have time to discuss together. It is perhaps difficult to compare the two periods.

“But the experience of Jean is bigger. It is a huge opportunity for me to discuss with him - to get his feeling, his feedback.”

Todt remains one of the closest confidantes to Schumacher who is now living away from the public limelight after a skiing accident in late-2013.

Vasseur will be replacing Mattia Binotto as team principal, who oversaw a series of strategy errors and performance issues that blighted Charles Leclerc’s title attempt last season.

“The level of performance was there, last year,” Vasseur said.

“It is always difficult to have a clear picture from outside the team because details can make a big difference.

“Issues with reliability in some circumstances? They paid the price.

“My contribution to the project is small. I am proud of what [the team] has done. The dynamic is positive with the tifosi, it is a huge push for the team.”

Vasseur has confirmed that, despite previously working with Leclerc who came closest to mounting a title challenge last season, he and Carlos Sainz will be treated with equal importance by the team.