"No negotiations" to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes - Charles Leclerc

Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes runs out at the end of this year, although the seven-time world champion has expressed desire to remain with the team.

Leclerc’s current deal with Ferrari runs out at the end of 2024, meaning he could be a great option for Mercedes should Hamilton not want to continue into 2025.

At 38, Hamilton is the second-oldest driver on the grid and an eighth title win in the next two years could alter his ambition to remain in F1 much longer.

If Ferrari are unable to give Leclerc a car, and team behind him, to topple Max Verstappen then he may look at Mercedes as an alternative option.

As quoted by Italian publication Quotidiano Nazionale, Leclerc insists he’s in no hurry to sign a new contract.

“There is no hurry,” he said.”I know you are worried that I could go to Mercedes, but honestly there are no negotiations.”

Leclerc enjoyed his best season to date in 2022, taking three victories as he finished a distant runner-up behind Verstappen.

Even so, it was a campaign of ‘what if’ for Leclerc and Ferrari given that they had the best car for the first half of the season.

“I feel good in Ferrari, I feel the enthusiasm of the people,” he added. “I am excited by the idea of crowning the dream, mine and everyone’s, of winning with Ferrari.

“I leave for Bahrain on Monday and I honestly can’t wait to be there. We will have three days of testing together with all the rivals.

“It doesn’t make much sense to ask myself how I judge the new car, I immediately said that the first impression was good, but it all depends on the comparison with the other cars...”