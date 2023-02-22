The as-yet unnamed film will be co-produced by Hamilton and Jerry Bruckheimer, and directed by Joseph Kosinski, who was behind the latest Top Gun movie.

Shooting is set to begin later this year, with the plot revolving around a veteran driver played by Pitt who mentors a rising F1 star.

How Drive to Survive changed Formula 1 Video of How Drive to Survive changed Formula 1

At the launch of Mercedes’ 2023 F1 car, Hamilton revealed he is currently helping to choose who would co-star alongside the Hollywood icon.

“We're going through a process right now of selecting the character that will be alongside Brad, which is exciting,” Hamilton said.

“Basically that's the process of watching [the auditions]. We have recordings of them doing certain scenes and we got through it.

“I've have sat in the office with Jerry and Joe and Brad, and we've been watching them and kind of given our inputs and what we think.”

The seven-time world champion is focused on representation and said he would “love to see a female driver” in the film.

“I want to make the movie, in terms of like having diversity and representation, I want it to be as Formula 1 should be in the future - or should be now, but will be in the future,” Hamilton said.

“I want to see female mechanics. We would love to see a female driver. We haven't gotten to that point just yet. But why not?

“Right now, we’ve still got the script. We’ve gone through quite a few different iterations of it.

“We're still waiting for a new rewrite, and that's the whole process. But I was doing that throughout Christmas.

“It's exciting. I'm excited to get the next end of the script. I was talking to Brad last night about the characters that we have coming.”

Apple TV have acquired the rights for the new movie at a cost of $140million (£125m).