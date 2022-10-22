F1 United States GP: Brad Pitt met with F1 bosses to discuss film co-produced by Lewis Hamilton
Brad Pitt met with Lewis Hamilton and F1 bosses to discuss his upcoming film about the sport.
The Hollywood superstar is in attendance at the F1 United States Grand Prix and has already hosted two meetings with the biggest names in the paddock.
On Thursday he dined in an upmarket Texas steakhouse with Hamilton and the Mercedes driver’s father Anthony and stepmother Linda.
Greg Maffei, boss of F1 owners Liberty Media, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff were also there.
On Friday, Pitt met with all 10 F1 team bosses in the paddock.
The as-yet-unnamed film that Pitt will star in will be co-produced by Hamilton and directed by Joseph Kosinski, who was behind the latest Top Gun movie.
Apple TV have acquired the rights for the new F1 movie at a cost of $140million (£125m).