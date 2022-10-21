F1 2022 United States Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)

Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Haas VF-22 Test Driver leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand

Results from the first practice session at the F1 United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2022 F1 world championship.

Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m36.857s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m37.081s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m37.332s
4Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m37.460s
5Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m37.515s
6Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m37.713s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m37.802s
8Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m37.810s
9Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m37.856s
10Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m38.041s
11Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m38.102s
12Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m38.276s
13Alex AlbonESPWilliams Racing1m38.422s
14Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m38.898s
15Mick Schumacher GERHaas F1 Team1m38.922s
16Robert ShwartzmanISRScuderia Ferrari1m38.951s
17Alex PalouAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m39.911s
18Theo PourchaireFRAAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m40.175s
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m40.325s
20Antonio GiovinazziITAHaas F1 Team1m43.063s

Carlos Sainz set the pace in first practice for the F1 United States Grand Prix ahead of reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen.

It was a busy first session in Austin with a number of driver changes - rookies getting their first chance in F1 machinery. 

Sainz took to the top of the timesheets in the closing 20 minutes, while Verstappen got within two-tenths of his former Toro Rosso teammate.

Aston Martin enjoyed an impressive session as Lance Stroll was fourth on the timesheets.

Former US Grand Prix winners

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2018 - Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

 