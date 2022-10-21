F1 2022 United States Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)

2022 F1 United Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m36.857s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m37.081s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m37.332s 4 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m37.460s 5 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m37.515s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m37.713s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m37.802s 8 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m37.810s 9 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m37.856s 10 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m38.041s 11 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m38.102s 12 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m38.276s 13 Alex Albon ESP Williams Racing 1m38.422s 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m38.898s 15 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team 1m38.922s 16 Robert Shwartzman ISR Scuderia Ferrari 1m38.951s 17 Alex Palou AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m39.911s 18 Theo Pourchaire FRA Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m40.175s 19 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m40.325s 20 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Haas F1 Team 1m43.063s

Carlos Sainz set the pace in first practice for the F1 United States Grand Prix ahead of reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen.

It was a busy first session in Austin with a number of driver changes - rookies getting their first chance in F1 machinery.

Sainz took to the top of the timesheets in the closing 20 minutes, while Verstappen got within two-tenths of his former Toro Rosso teammate.

Aston Martin enjoyed an impressive session as Lance Stroll was fourth on the timesheets.

Former US Grand Prix winners

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2018 - Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)