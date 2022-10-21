F1 2022 United States Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
Results from the first practice session at the F1 United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2022 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m36.857s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m37.081s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m37.332s
|4
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m37.460s
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m37.515s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m37.713s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m37.802s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m37.810s
|9
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m37.856s
|10
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m38.041s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m38.102s
|12
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m38.276s
|13
|Alex Albon
|ESP
|Williams Racing
|1m38.422s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m38.898s
|15
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|1m38.922s
|16
|Robert Shwartzman
|ISR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m38.951s
|17
|Alex Palou
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m39.911s
|18
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m40.175s
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m40.325s
|20
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|ITA
|Haas F1 Team
|1m43.063s
Carlos Sainz set the pace in first practice for the F1 United States Grand Prix ahead of reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen.
It was a busy first session in Austin with a number of driver changes - rookies getting their first chance in F1 machinery.
Sainz took to the top of the timesheets in the closing 20 minutes, while Verstappen got within two-tenths of his former Toro Rosso teammate.
Aston Martin enjoyed an impressive session as Lance Stroll was fourth on the timesheets.
Former US Grand Prix winners
2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2018 - Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)
2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)