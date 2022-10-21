Both drivers have taken on a new internal combustion engine (ICE) - their fifth of the season - and are set to be hit with a subsequent five-place grid drop for now.

Red Bull and Alfa Romeo may yet decide to add further components into Perez and Zhou’s respective engine pools later in the weekend, which would trigger a bigger penalty.

Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver? Video of Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver?

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are also expected to take on new power units in Austin and incur a grid drop, though this is yet to be confirmed.

With Robert Shwartzman making his FP1 debut in Leclerc’s car, and Sainz focusing on important set-up work, Ferrari have decided against introducing new engines on Friday.

Instead, these changes are expected to be made overnight and confirmed when Leclerc and Sainz hit the track for final practice on Saturday afternoon.