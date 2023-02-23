The SF-23’s S-Duct concept is the cause of Ferrari’s competitors requesting clarification from the FIA about its legality, Formu1a.uno reported.

New team principal Vasseur has put rivals in their place, saying: “Well, as you may know, all the teams are in contact with the FIA.

“And we did exactly the same and there is no issue at all.”

Vasseur, speaking on the first day of 2023 preseason testing in Bahrain, may look back on this as the first of many potential rows as the new team boss at a major team.

The S-Duct concept on Ferrari’s new car is to optimise airflow towards the rear of the car.

It is a complex design which other teams would unlikely to be able to replicate.

Vasseur, meanwhile, has been given an early reminder of the scrutiny that any upgrades at a team of Ferrari’s stature will come under.