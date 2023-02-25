While the pecking order is still unclear going into next weekend’s season-opening race in Bahrain, the general consensus is that Red Bull is leading the way ahead of Ferrari.

Mercedes are expected to start the year as the third-best team - as they did in 2022 - although, their porpoising issue seems to have been solved.

The W14 looked at a handful to drive at times throughout the three days of testing, but it did produce some strong lap times on the softer tyres at the end of Q3.

Reflecting on testing as a whole, Hamilton said on Saturday evening: “It’s been an interesting few days. It’s never easy. There’s been a lot of discovery. I think the thing that I have been most impressed with is that it’s my 11th year with the team and everyone’s turned up with the same mentality, working hard. No one has been complacent.

We realise that we have a mountain to climb and no one has fussed. Everyone has kept their heads down. Really proud of that, everyone in the garage, back here and at the factory will be going through all of this data and pushing on.

“Reliability has generally been good, obviously we had a stop yesterday but generally it's been relatively good. At the end, it’s always nice when the track gets a bit cooler and you put on the softer tires, and see the steps between them all. We’re not quite where we want to be but it’s a good platform to start from.”

One area Mercedes are lacking is straight-line performance.

Hamilton conceded that Mercedes have to improve in this area, with the team expected to bring a lower-downforce rear wing to Bahrain next week.

“It was last year and it is a little bit this year,” Hamilton added. “Bouncing has gone. I mean sometimes it occurs a little bit but most of the time it’s not there.

“It’s just a much beautiful world to be in when it’s not bouncing so you can see the road ahead, better for the body. We do have some pace to pick up in a straight-line”