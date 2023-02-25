Alongside Horner’s own team, Aston Martin have received plenty of plaudits from drivers and pundits for how their car has performed during the three days of running at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Many are expecting Aston Martin to head the midfield at the start of the year, particularly with McLaren seemingly struggling.

Alpine’s true performance remains unknown, although both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have reiterated their own confidence.

Since Lawrence Stroll rebranded the Silverstone-based team as Aston Martin, they’ve had back-to-back P7 finishes in the constructors’ championship.

However, Horner believes “they’ve made a big step” for F1 2023.

“I think they’ve made a big step,” he told Sky Sports. "It looks like their concept of car is moving forward and they look like they’re not too far away. Fernando in particular looks very competitive.”

Horner remained coy on who Red Bull’s main rivals are going into the new season.

“It’s very difficult to say [what the pecking order is],” Horner added.

“Ferrari look like they’re quick, Mercedes form is difficult to read at the moment, are they holding something back? We’ll see this time next week.”

All signs are pointing towards a third consecutive world title for Max Verstappen, who looked mighty throughout testing.

“I think he’s [Verstappen] been in a great place for the last few years now,” he said. “He’s at a stage in his career now, his confidence is very high.

“He’s got that experience, he just gets in and turns it on. You saw that from the very first lap from the first day of testing.

“He’s worked through the programme, he’s felt he’s got to know that car as he wanted to. So he’s in good shape, physically he’s in great shape and excited to start the season.”