F1 owners Liberty Media may invest in Liverpool FC

1 Mar 2023
Liberty Media, the owners of Formula One, are reportedly interested in investing in Liverpool FC.

The Premier League football club’s owners Fenway Sports Group are looking for major media companies to buy a minority stake, and Liberty Media are in the mix, the Telegraph  report.

Liverpool are not up for a full sale so it remains unknown how big the stake that Liberty Media are interested in acquiring could be.

US-based Liberty Media took control of F1 in 2017 and have overseen a major increase in popularity.

Liberty Media were named by Forbes as the ‘World’s Most Valuable Sports Empire’ this year. They were valued at $21 billion (£16.8bn).

The Atlanta Braves, Drone Racing League and Meyer Shank Racing are also under the Liberty Media banner.

The current Liverpool owners were named by Forbes as the fourth-most valuable sports empire.

Liberty Media rejected a $20bn bid from Saudi Arabia to buy F1 last year, according to Bloomberg.

 