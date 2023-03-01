F1 owners Liberty Media may invest in Liverpool FC

The Premier League football club’s owners Fenway Sports Group are looking for major media companies to buy a minority stake, and Liberty Media are in the mix, the Telegraph report.

Liverpool are not up for a full sale so it remains unknown how big the stake that Liberty Media are interested in acquiring could be.

US-based Liberty Media took control of F1 in 2017 and have overseen a major increase in popularity.

Liberty Media were named by Forbes as the ‘World’s Most Valuable Sports Empire’ this year. They were valued at $21 billion (£16.8bn).

The Atlanta Braves, Drone Racing League and Meyer Shank Racing are also under the Liberty Media banner.

The current Liverpool owners were named by Forbes as the fourth-most valuable sports empire.

Liberty Media rejected a $20bn bid from Saudi Arabia to buy F1 last year, according to Bloomberg.