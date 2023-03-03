Red Bull Powertrains will supply the F1 constructors’ champions power unit from 2026, when the new regulations kick in, and have now held talks to work with McLaren too.

McLaren are currently powered by Mercedes’ High Performance Powertrains (HPP) but the new engine regulations, and Honda’s exit from working with Red Bull, is causing a shake-up.

Red Bull look incredibly FAST this season | F1 2023 Video of Red Bull look incredibly FAST this season | F1 2023

Horner teased: “With Zak, I thought we were going for lunch!

“But as a power unit manufacturer for 2026 it’s inevitable that discussions are going to be held regarding a potential powertrain supplier and it’s only natural that we would speak with potential customers.”

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said: “We have a solid partnership with HPP. At the same time, obviously looking forward you will understand what’s available. So I think that’s natural [to talk to other potential partners]], it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.”

Horner and Brown, towards the end of last season amid the F1 cost cap saga, were involved in an incredibly awkward joint press conference.

Brown had written a letter to the FIA complaining about Red Bull’s “cheating”.

A furious Horner, sat besides Brown in front of the media, lashed out saying he was “appalled” by the accusations.

But tensions have clearly simmered and Red Bull and McLaren could end up working together by 2026.