Sky’s Ted Kravitz caught Vasseur exiting his rivals’ private area and wondered what he might have been discussing with counterpart Toto Wolff.

“Fred coming out from a meeting with Toto,” Kravitz said on Sky. “What’s that about?

“Apart from: ‘How was your qualifying, Toto?’

‘Not as bed as I thought, Fred, how was yours?’

‘Same!’

Vasseur had previously explained that he has a cordial relationship with Wolff: “When the common interest of the teams or F1 will be to have discussions and to find an agreement, I think it will be a huge advantage to have a good relationship.

“I also have a good relationship with a couple of other of my colleagues. I think this is always good.

Mercedes’ George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will begin the 2023 season-opener from sixth and seventh on the grid respectively.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is second, Carlos Sainz is fourth.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen begins his title defence from pole position with teammate Sergio Perez third.

Leclerc explained that his choice not to push for pole position was due to saving new tyres for the race.