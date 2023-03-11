Rossella Giannini’s restaurant in Maranello is decked out in Ferrari merchandise and has been the go-to hang-out for its drivers for generations.

Schumacher and then-team principal Jean Todt used to eat in the kitchen to avoid the crowds outside.

Giannini told Bild about thinking of Schumacher: "Every day. I also have a lot of photos of him here, so of course I think a lot about him.

“I miss him. I miss my friend."

Schumacher’s record of seven F1 championships is matched by Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari have not crowned a drivers’ champion since 2007 when Kimi Raikkonen was victorious.

"I've been waiting for victory since 2007,” Giannini said. “I'm still hoping for it."

Sebastian Vettel is arguably the most high-profile driver to fail to bring the glory years back to Ferrari.

A four-time F1 champion with Red Bull, Vettel idolised Schumacher as a fellow German.

"I think it's a pity,” Giannini said. “When Sebastian first came, I discovered similarities between Sebastian and Michael.

“I had hoped that he could also become world champion with Ferrari. Unfortunately, neither he nor anyone else became world champion."

The legend’s son Mick Schumacher lost his full-time F1 drive with Haas at the end of 2022 and must make do with a third-driver role at Mercedes this year.

He also saw his ties cut with Ferrari, having been a part of their driver academy, meaning the dream that he might emulate his father was put on hold.

"I was very disappointed that he didn't extend because I think he was a good fit for Ferrari,” Giannini said.

“But life goes on, I wish him the best."