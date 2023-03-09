FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s son dies in car accident

Initially reported in a number of media outlets in the UAE on Tuesday morning, An FIA spokesman has since confirmed the news.

The FIA president has requested privacy and a statement hasn’t been issued.

Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE Video of Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE

Like his father, Saif was a keen motorsport enthusiast, competing in the Formula 4 UAE series.

He competed in a number of races held at the Yas Marina Circuit, even competing against current F1 drivers Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant.

Despite enjoying moderate success, Saif didn’t continue his career internationally outside of the UAE.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem was elected FIA president ahead of the 2022 F1 season, taking over from Jean Todt.

Ben Sulyamen was heavily involved in a number of restructuring processes following the controversial end to 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

After a hands-on approach, Ben Sulayem has decided to take a step back from the day-to-day management of F1, particularly after his public clashes with the teams over Andretti’s potential entry into the sport.

Although, he was present at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.