Mercedes post bullish social media message clarifying Lewis Hamilton’s contract drama
Mercedes have reacted to the furore over Lewis Hamilton’s contract by posting to social media a clear indication that he is expected to stay.
Hamilton, 38, is in the final season of his current contract with Mercedes although he and team principal Toto Wolff have always insisted a new deal is inevitable.
But, Jenson Button and Damon Hill speculated that the new contract remains unsigned because Hamilton is waiting to discover the progress of Mercedes’ sub-par 2023 F1 car.
“I don’t plan on being anywhere else.” pic.twitter.com/jzNMcAZN6e— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 9, 2023
But a post on social media from Mercedes, alongside a picture of their star driver, said: “I don’t plan on being anywhere else.”
Hamilton previously addressed Button and Hill’s comments: “People creating rumours without facts is never helpful. You’d have thought they’d both know me by now.
“I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13. I had a difficult year last year and I’m still here. Should I have a difficult year this year, I’ll still be here. I’m a fighter and we fight as a team. I love the challenge.
"Of course I wish to be starting the season with a great car but it's the journey I think that really counts.”