Hamilton, 38, is in the final season of his current contract with Mercedes although he and team principal Toto Wolff have always insisted a new deal is inevitable.

But, Jenson Button and Damon Hill speculated that the new contract remains unsigned because Hamilton is waiting to discover the progress of Mercedes’ sub-par 2023 F1 car.

“I don’t plan on being anywhere else.” pic.twitter.com/jzNMcAZN6e — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 9, 2023

Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE Video of Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE

But a post on social media from Mercedes, alongside a picture of their star driver, said: “I don’t plan on being anywhere else.”

Hamilton previously addressed Button and Hill’s comments: “People creating rumours without facts is never helpful. You’d have thought they’d both know me by now.

“I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13. I had a difficult year last year and I’m still here. Should I have a difficult year this year, I’ll still be here. I’m a fighter and we fight as a team. I love the challenge.

"Of course I wish to be starting the season with a great car but it's the journey I think that really counts.”