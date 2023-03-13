Moment of pure grace and immense happiness! What a journey! So proud of Michelle who received the Oscar Academy Award of the best actress #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce pic.twitter.com/jANwzI0sQE — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) March 13, 2023

The star of Everything Everywhere All at Once won the feted 'best actress' prize, becoming the first Asian woman to ever do so.

Yeoh is only the second woman of colour to claim the award after Halle Berry.

And her partner, the ex-team principal of Ferrari, was proudly by her side.

Todt is, these days, a regular on all the most glamorous red carpet events thanks to Yeoh.

The couple have been an item for almost two decades, spanning back to when Todt was boss of Ferrari during Michael Schumacher's heyday.