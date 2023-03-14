The drivers will reconvene this weekend at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

McLaren’s Norris has given an insight into how they communicate between races in a Whatsapp group which includes all 20 drivers.

“James Hunt as the group photo,” Norris said on the Fast and the Curious podcast.

He said about the fabled Whatsapp group’s existence: “It’s true. It’s not so much like ‘hey, we’re all mates’ - it’s a lot more for talking about things that can help us as drivers in terms of rules, regulations, it’s ‘how can we represent ourselves?’”

“I don’t know how much [George] revealed, he’s like the head of it.”

Norris said about the chief prankster of the group: “It’s a little bit of everyone. We are all kind of chatting and working together to come up with different ideas.

“We’ve got Esteban [Ocon], we got Zhou [Guanyu], we’ve got Alex [Albon]. Everyone chats in it but I can’t find any memes.”

George Russell, who Norris says is the group admin, had previously revealed to the same podcast: “It’s not like we’re sending banter in there day after day but there are occasions where something may have happened on track and suddenly people are sending memes in and whatever and it gets a bit out of control.”