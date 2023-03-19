Cullen had worked alongside the Mercedes driver as his performance coach for the past seven years, a constant presence in the paddock, but their relationship came to an abrupt end this weekend.

Hamilton has downplayed any suggestion of a rift amid his ongoing difficulties to be competitive in Mercedes’ sub-par W14.

He said at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: “Me and Ange are good.

“She’s moving on to a different phase in her life. We’re still super-close and we have been texting every day.

“She’s massively supportive and I’m massively supportive of her.

“I’m so grateful to have had her with me on this journey. She’s one of my closest friends and she continues to be.”

Cullen previously posted to social media: "Exactly seven years ago on this day, I was standing in the F1 paddock for the first time at the Australian GP. Today I'm excited to share I'm off on my next adventure.

"I am so grateful and blessed to have had this incredible journey in F1, and I know my story will continue.

"Thanks to the MB team, who have been my family for the past seven years. And Lewis Hamilton you GOAT!!

"It's been such an honour and pleasure to stand alongside you. I'm so proud of you and everything you have achieved.

“Thank you for supporting me, believing in me and showing me the limitless potential we all have within us. I am so excited to watch the next chapter for you. There's nothing you can't do.

“Don't stop believing… Life’s journey is one big wave. Keep riding. Dream big. As Dreams do come true. Forever by your side. STILL WE RISE."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had hinted that it was Hamilton’s decision to part ways with Cullen.

"We have seen for some time now that Lewis was looking for a change,” Wolff said.

"Angela was a part of the gang for a long time.

"I think in every team, this is not a static situation that you can freeze because we all develop as people and as an organisation and if things don't work out anymore then we need to be honest about it and bring change.

"Angela will always be a cheerleader of the team - she is the only one who has a louder voice than a starting car.

"But if this is what he decides, we will always absolutely support him whatever direction he wants to take.”