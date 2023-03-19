F1 Saudi Arabian starting grid: How today’s race will begin after Charles Leclerc’s penalty
Charles Leclerc came into the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend knowing he would face an engine penalty which would cost him 10 places on the starting grid.
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid
1. Sergio Perez, Red Bull
2. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
3. George Russell, Mercedes
4. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
5. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
6. Esteban Ocon, Alpine
7. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
9. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
11. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
12. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
14. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
15. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
16. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
17. Alex Albon, Williams
18. Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
19. Lando Norris, McLaren
20. Logan Sargeant, Williams
Max Verstappen looked set to continue his dominant start to 2023 in qualifying until a shock power issue, meaning he will fascinatingly begin the Jeddah race from 15th.
Sergio Perez, his Red Bull teammate, will instead be in pole position.
Ferrari’s Leclerc qualified second-fastest so starts 12th due to his penalty.
Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Mercedes’ George Russell are an intriguing second and third on the grid.
Lewis Hamilton begins from seventh after a poor qualifying, nearly half-a-second behind Russell.