F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid

1. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

2. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

3. George Russell, Mercedes

4. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

5. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

6. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

7. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

8. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

11. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

12. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

14. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

15. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

16. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

17. Alex Albon, Williams

18. Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri

19. Lando Norris, McLaren

20. Logan Sargeant, Williams

Max Verstappen looked set to continue his dominant start to 2023 in qualifying until a shock power issue, meaning he will fascinatingly begin the Jeddah race from 15th.

Sergio Perez, his Red Bull teammate, will instead be in pole position.

Ferrari’s Leclerc qualified second-fastest so starts 12th due to his penalty.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Mercedes’ George Russell are an intriguing second and third on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton begins from seventh after a poor qualifying, nearly half-a-second behind Russell.