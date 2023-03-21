Kravitz backs up Hamilton’s ‘fastest car' claim | Red Bull’s secret revealed?

Red Bull scored another 1-2 finish in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to cement their lead in both championships.

Even though there was a Safety Car in the middle of the race, the two Red Bulls were still able to pull a 20-second lead over their nearest challenger.

Their dominance was likened to Mercedes in 2014 by George Russell, while Hamilton claimed it was ‘the fastest car I have seen’.

Kravitz agreed with Hamilton’s opinion, particularly when referring to Red Bull’s advantage on the straights.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, he said: “A, it is, Lewis Hamilton is right, and B, what he is referring to is the ease at which Max Verstappen was able to pass him on the straight the moment he opened his DRS.

“What Lewis is saying is he had never seen someone gain quite so much speed by opening the DRS.

“He doesn't understand how this is possible. There is lots of technical intrigue on F1, lots of people will be looking at the Red Bull and saying how are they able to gain nearly 20 miles an hour advantage on that straight than anyone else?”

One theory, hinted by Kravitz, is that Red Bull are “stalling” their rear wing as well as other parts of the car to increase their efficiency on the straights.

“Are they doing something with that rear wing that not only stalls out the rear wing but stalls out the floor and other aerodynamics around the car?,” he added.

“So, that will be I am sure the latest round of technical intrigue in F1 when we get to the next round in Australia.”