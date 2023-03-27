The iconic F1 livery Lando Norris wants McLaren to go back to

McLaren’s most recent title success was in 2008 with Lewis Hamilton, who defeated Ferrari’s Felipe Massa by one point.

Hamilton’s MP4-23 is iconic for its livery which was predominantly silver combined with red due to their main title sponsor, Vodafone.

2013 was the last season McLaren ran this livery before going through a number of different silver and black variations.

From 2017 onwards, McLaren’s liveries have been dominated by papaya - the Woking outfit’s original colours.

However, Norris - who has raced for McLaren since 2019 - admitted that the silver and red colour scheme got him interested in F1.

“My favourite bunch. This is Lewis-Fernando[‘s car]. Big rivalry. This is what got me into Formula 1 watching these cars go round,” Norris told GQ Sports.

“I started actually supporting McLaren just because they looked cool.

“I’ve asked Zak [Brown] many times to go back to this.”

Norris’ future with the team has been a hot topic, particularly given McLaren’s disappointing start to F1 2023.

The British driver’s impressive form over the last two years has made him a lead candidate to join Mercedes should Hamilton decide to quit or Red Bull, if they wanted to replace Sergio Perez.

Despite McLaren’s struggles, Norris remains fully committed, labelling some of the comments surrounding his F1 future as “BS”.