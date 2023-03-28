The two-time world champion was forced to miss media day in Saudi Arabia due to an intestinal virus.

Despite not being at full fitness, Verstappen dominated the weekend up until Q2, when he suffered a driveshaft failure, leaving him 15th on the grid for the race.

Can Red Bull win every race this season? Video of Can Red Bull win every race this season?

Verstappen recovered to finish second behind teammate Sergio Perez, with the Dutchman picking up the fastest lap to maintain first-place in the standings ahead of Australia.

“He wasn’t 100% fit,” Marko told F1-Insider. “However, he is now doing everything he can to maximise performance next time.

“We will therefore see a different Verstappen in Australia.”

With Red Bull having a comfortable lead over the rest of the pack, both drivers were given “target lap times’ to adhere to.

However, that was scrapped when Verstappen wanted to push for the fastest lap and the extra point that comes with it.

“Typical Max,” Marko added when asked about Verstappen’s fastest lap pursuit.

“Perez also attacked his own best time, but he made a mistake.”

Red Bull haven’t won the Australian Grand Prix since 2011 with Sebastian Vettel, while Verstappen has yet to win at Albert Park.