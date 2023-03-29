Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes is up at the end of the year, although the seven-time world champion has insisted he wants to remain with the German manufacturer.

Mercedes have once again failed to produce a title-challenging car, thus leading to some vocal criticism from Hamilton during the opening two race weekends of the year.

Why have Mercedes & Red Bull dominated F1 so much? Video of Why have Mercedes &amp; Red Bull dominated F1 so much?

Hamilton is still hungry to win a record-breaking eighth title, however, he may be forced to look elsewhere.

Red Bull have ruled out putting Hamilton alongside Max Verstappen, while Ferrari could be an option, but they’ve not tasted title glory since 2007.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Davidson - who is Mercedes’ simulator driver - admitted he'd be “very surprised” if Hamilton left Mercedes for another team on the grid.

“I'd be very surprised if he joined another team,” he said. “He's been with Mercedes since his karting days. He'd be getting to that age where he'd be thinking about an exit plan and what to do with the rest of his life. He could be a Mercedes ambassador for all time.

"Put it this way, I'd be more surprised to see him change teams than walk away. But he says it with some conviction that he will carry on until he gets that eighth title.

"The team's given him so much and they won their eighth title. You'd have to say that, if anyone can turn it around, it'll be Mercedes.

“I'd say don't have a knee-jerk reaction like Fernando Alonso in the past, which hasn't worked out well for him until now. Just put faith in the team that they can turn it around."

In terms of the F1 2023 title race, Verstappen sits one-point clear of Sergio Perez at the top of the standings.

Even so, Davidson doubts a title fight between them is realistic.

“I think a title fight between them is too much to hope for them,” he added.

“Sergio showed on his day that he can match Verstappen. Fingers crossed he finds confidence from that and truly believes that he’s in a championship fight all the way.”