Michael Masi, the ex-race director, is at the F1 Australian Grand Prix in his home country, the first time he has attended since overseeing the infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Masi’s interpretation of the Safety Car rule on the final day of the 2021 season allowed Hamilton, who was on the cusp of an all-time record eighth F1 title, to be overtaken and pipped to the title by Max Verstappen.

Hamilton was asked in Australia if he plans on talking to Masi, but responded: “I don’t.

“I am just focused on my future. I am focused on trying to get back to winning. There is nothing to say.”

Masi left his job with the FIA in the wake of the Abu Dhabi controversy, but is attending the F1 Australian Grand Prix in his capacity as Chairman of the Supercars Commission. That series is a support act to F1 this weekend.

Masi revealed that he received death threats after his controversial role in the last-gasp title fight between Hamilton and Verstappen.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently said to The Times: “It was tough after Abu Dhabi.

“I have always liked the principle that the stopwatch never lies. The team that wins is the one that deserves to be the champion.

“But this was different. At the end of the race, an individual took decisions that were not reflected anywhere in the rule book and were so drastic that they made the outcome unbelievable.

“That is a moment when you fall out of love with the sport. The principle of fairness was breached.

“The FIA took the guy out of the job because it was a human error. But it’s done and dusted now. I still think about it a lot, but not with anger; it is just incomprehensible how it came about.”