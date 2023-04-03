After claiming a podium finish at the chaotic F1 Australian Grand Prix to continue his excellent start to life at Aston Martin, he announced the news.

“We wanted to tell you that our relationship as a couple ended,” Alonso posted to social media.

“We have been lucky enough to share a fantastic time together, and it will continue to be so, but on a different form of affection.

“As you have probably seen, we have continued working on and off track on various projects together also during this time, and we will keep doing so with deep love and respect for each other.

“We thought it is appropriate to share this as you have all been very supportive. Thanks for that. Love Fer & Andrea.”

Andrea is a journalist who works on F1, and she met Alonso through her job in the paddock.

Two-time F1 champion Alonso, now 41, is rolling back the years thanks to Aston Martin’s ascension into podium contention to disrupt Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari’s traditional stranglehold.