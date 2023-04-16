Que tristeza para toda la familia del motor saber lo ocurrido en el Rally Villa de Tineo.

El pésame y todo el cariño a las familias de Julio César Castrillo y Francisco Javier Álvarez. DEP — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) April 15, 2023

They lost control of their Citroen DS3 N5 and crashed into a tree in the Villa de Tineo race in Spain.

F1 driver Fernando Alonso led the tributes to his compatriots: “How sad for all of the motor racing family to know what happened in the Villa de Tineo Rally.

“Condolences and all of my love to the families of Julio Cesar Castrillo and Francisco Javier Alvarez. Rest in peace."

Rally driver Carlos Sainz Sr, the father of the Ferrari F1 driver, added: "Another sad day for the rally family.

"My deepest condolences to the families of Julio César Castrillo and Francisco Javier Álvarez.

"Our sport sometimes reminds us how hard it can be."

Just days earlier, Irish driver Craig Breen died in a crash in Croatia.