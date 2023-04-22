Michael Schumacer recovery “would be a miracle” - “but you have to be realistic”

Michael Schumacher now is protected from the public view after a skiing accident, nearly a decade ago, left him in a coma.

The F1 legend remains at his family home in Switzerland where updates about his health condition are kept to a minimum to protect his dignity.

Michael Schumacher vs Lewis Hamilton: The never-ending debate? Video of Michael Schumacher vs Lewis Hamilton: The never-ending debate?

Ex-F1 team owner Jordan told the Daily Express he hoped to one day see his friend recover: “Do you know that would be an absolute miracle but it would also be a dream.

“Nonetheless you have to be realistic and there are people in science and people in medicine who are making the most unbelievable [progress].

"Medicine is improving. I cannot tell you what the answer to Michael Schumacher is but it’s a very, very long time, getting on nearly 10 years now, that he’s been in the position that he’s in at the moment.

"So from a person whose knowledge of medicine is a normal person's knowledge it's difficult to see it.

“I would hope beyond hope that it could happen and think while there’s hope and belief in the world then anything is possible.”

Joran, the founder of the Jordan F1 team, gave a young Schumacher his big break in F1 at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix.

The German driver would go on to claim a record seven F1 championships which Lewis Hamilton would later match.

Schumacher enjoyed an iconic heyday at Ferrari before making a comeback at Mercedes, where he lay much of the groundwork for Hamilton’s later success.