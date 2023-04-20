Ricciardo’s next appearance driving a Red Bull confirmed

Red Bull’s third driver will take a showcar for a spin on September 9 alongside “legendary greats of motorsport on two and four wheels” and “young racing talents”.

Ricciardo’s first appearance in a Red Bull was taking a showcar for a run before the F1 Australian Grand Prix, his home race.

His latest confirmed appearance is a part of the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring festival.

The veteran driver is due to appear at a small number of grands prix this season, and might complete a tyre test too.

Ricciardo opted to take a role as Red Bull’s third driver rather than entertain offers to remain as a full-time F1 driver, after McLaren confirmed their intention to replace him.

“I will always take some responsibility or accountability,” he said to Speedcafe.

“For many years I truly believed I was the best, and I am the best in the world, so whatever the situation, I’ll be able to overcome it.

“And obviously with McLaren it was tough for me to do that.

“I was aware that I’m not the perfect driver, I do have weaknesses. So I’ll always hold something on to myself.

“Having a bit of a chance to remove myself from it and now looking back on the last two years, I would have done things differently if I had that time again - maybe ask more questions or been a little bit more demanding.

“But you also live and you learn, so I don’t look back with regret. That was a situation and I got through it.”