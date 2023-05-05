Mazepin, whose contract with Haas was terminated a year ago due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is currently sanctioned by the British government making him unable to discuss an F1 comeback.

Mazepin and his father, the oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, are both under sanction and neither were present at the High Court.

An asset freeze and a travel ban, imposed by the government, is preventing Mazepin’s return to F1, his lawyers say.

They demanded “urgency” to lift sanctions so that Mazepin could begin building relationships with prospective new teams ahead of the 2024 season.

"Even if – or while – the Canadian sanctions remain in place, there is at least a prospect of me being able to enter into negotiations to return to Formula One if sanctions are lifted in both the EU and UK,” Mazepin said.

The lawyers representing the Foreign Office argued that Mazepin could talk to F1 teams with the sanctions still in place.

Another hearing is set for June, and the verdict due in July.