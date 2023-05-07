LISTEN HERE: will.i.am and Lil Wayne's new F1-inspired song

The song is called 'The Formula' and the music video features the rappers stood on the track as F1 cars whiz past.

The release is part of will.i.am's partnership with F1. This year he became their Global Artist in Residence.

“It’s a thrill to merge my passions – high-performance auto racing and music – in this pioneering alliance,” will.i.am said.

“Our goal is to shatter traditional boundaries by fusing music and racing, creating unforgettable experiences that introduce new fans to the excitement of F1 and showcasing the world’s finest artists and performers.”

