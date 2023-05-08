Alonso continued his remarkable start to life with Aston Martin in F1 2023 with a fourth podium finish in five races.

His former team, Alpine, have only scored 14 points in the opening five races of the year, leaving them sixth overall in the constructors’ championship.

Compared to his former teammate Ocon, Alonso is enjoying a more positive relationship with Stroll.

During the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Alonso was heard over team radio giving Stroll advice with a brake balance setting tweak, while the Canadian decided not to attack his veteran teammate during the early stages of the race.

Alonso was asked why he’s prepared to help Stroll, he replied: “Yes, I tried to help Lance but we cannot forget that also he’s very smart.

“And he’s a driver that I think as a teammate, as we saw in Baku, we spoke about maybe saving tyres, we didn’t know exactly in a sprint format, how long the tyres will last… we were saving tyres and he said, ‘I will not attack Fernando.’

“Last year I had like maybe the opposite. Always, you know, my teammate, like the first target was me. So that was obviously not beneficial for the team. So, I think Lance is playing also a part in this relationship.”

Alonso is also convinced Stroll has what it takes to become the team’s leader in the coming years when he ultimately retires.

“Right now maybe I’m more prepared to fight for the championship because I’ve been in this position and fighting with top, top cars and at the front,” Alonso added.

“But as I said, you know I will drive for few more years not, not many and I think Lance will drive for many more. If I can help, I will be happy.”