Mick was dropped by Haas at the end of 2022 as the American outfit opted for experience in the form of Nico Hulkenberg.

This left Schumacher without a seat, with the German ultimately joining Mercedes as their third and reserve driver for F1 2023.

Schumacher struggled during his two years with Haas, crashing heavily on several occasions which irked Haas boss Guenther Steiner amid the strict budget cap rules.

Herbert, who won three F1 races during his long career, believes Schumacher misses his father’s influence, but suggested the pressure of being the son of the iconic Ferrari driver may have affected him.

"Michael Schumacher’s health is also very sad for Mick,” he told Ice 36. “It can’t be easy for Mick, because of what his dad achieved. Being around your dad when you’re younger. Then of course his dad is not there to enjoy it and guide him.

“There have been a lot of people who have helped Mick over the years, but I think it is a situation that he would have loved his dad to be there for him.

"But he has dealt with the situation brilliantly. There was so much media attention just because of who he was and is. Then the expectations of what his dad did and trying to live up to them. He was under a hell of a lot of pressure and did it get the better of him? Maybe. Did he do enough when he was up against Kevin Magnussen? Probably not. That’s why it didn’t work out.

"He never created that opportunity for himself to continue as a racer. But there is still a chance an opportunity will open up and he will get that one-off race, like it did for Nyck de Vries, that might lead people to think, ‘Wow.’"

Schumacher isn’t the only high-profile name on the sidelines in 2023 as Daniel Ricciardo was also left without a seat after being dropped by McLaren.

Herbert reckons Schumacher “has got more of a chance” than Ricciardo in securing a seat for next season.

"Mick has got more of a chance than Daniel Ricciardo,” he added. “Daniel has had his opportunity. He has left McLaren not in the most positive way in terms of performance.

“If someone still believed in him, then they would have taken him by now. That hasn’t come his way."