Ralf Schumacher claims “security pushed me brutally - idiots!”

The ex-Formula 1 driver was in Miami in his capacity as a TV expert with Sky Sports in Germany.

But he, similarly to Sir Jackie Stewart, got on the wrong side of the security team.

“What happened after the race was unpleasant,” Schumacher said to Sky.

“The security guards cordoned off an area with ropes until the top three team bosses could gather. That was okay.

“Jenson Button, for example, wanted to go through the area from the inside, but the security guards held him back in an unpleasant way until someone from Formula 1 apologised. There was no overview at all.

“The security pushed me over so brutally, which hurt me a lot.

“We forget the scratches, but it just doesn't work that way. I expect an apology.

“But it's much more important that something like this doesn't happen again.

“I said to the camera during the live broadcast that they were idiots. I stand by that too.

“We will be in touch with Formula 1 about this. This was Formula 1 for the first time in over 20 years.

“We were pushed aside like a steamroller - and with great brutality.

“That's just not acceptable. We never stood in the way.

“The stewards deal disproportionately in the USA. They don't know their way around and don't know how the interaction in Formula 1 works.”

F1 legend Stewart had a hilarious moment during Martin Brundle’s grid walk in Miami, ducking under a rope to make a beeline for Roger Federer.

The three-time F1 champion was grabbed by security - but somehow still managed to get Federer’s attention.